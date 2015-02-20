FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian economy still at risk from oil, sanctions - c.bank
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian economy still at risk from oil, sanctions - c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Russian economy and rouble are still at risk from oil price volatility, Western sanctions and speculative behaviour on the foreign exchange market, the central bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

“It’s premature to say that crisis trends in the economy have been overcome,” she told the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament.

She added that the central bank was ready to reduce its minimum requirements for banks’ loan-loss provisioning if they encountered financial difficulties.

“If suddenly there is crisis with payments we can use the measure of reducing reserve requirements,” she said.

“Experience shows that this measure helps with (financial) shortcomings before they arise.”

The Russian economy is set to see its first recession this year since the aftermath of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis as sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict and a sharp drop in oil prices bite.

Yudayeva added that the peak of rouble volatility had ended. The rouble fell to a record-low of 80 roubles per dollar in mid-December, but has recovered since and has been trading mostly between 60 rouble and 70 roubles this month. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Elizabeth Piper)

