FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian economy still at risk from oil, sanctions and speculators - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Russian economy still at risk from oil, sanctions and speculators - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Russian economy and rouble still remain at risk from oil price volatility, Western sanctions over Ukraine and speculative behaviour on the foreign exchange market, the central bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

She also told the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, that the central bank was ready to reduce its minimum requirements for banks’ loan-loss provisioning if they encounter financial difficulties.

Yudayeva added that the peak of the rouble’s volatility had ended. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.