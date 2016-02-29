FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank gives up "optimistic" scenario forecast - agencies
February 29, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Russian cenbank gives up "optimistic" scenario forecast - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will no longer include an “optimistic” scenario in its monetary policy forecasts, Russian news agencies cited Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina as saying on Monday.

The central bank has traditionally presented three scenarios in its forecasts, which also included “base” and “stress” scenarios.

Nabiullina also said that inflationary risks in Russia remain high.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

