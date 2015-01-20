FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank to offer $2 bln in forex loans at two auctions on Jan 26
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank to offer $2 bln in forex loans at two auctions on Jan 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it would offer $2 billion in forex loans at two auctions on Jan. 26, when participating banks will be able to use their foreign currency loan claims as collateral.

The bank said in a statement that it would offer $1 billion for 28 days on Jan. 26 and a further $1 billion for one year.

The ministry has been making more foreign currency available to Russian banks so as to ease a shortage of dollars linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

