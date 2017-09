MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has started investigating possible manipulation on the foreign currency market, Vladimir Chistyukhin, a deputy governor of the central bank, told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that the central bank was not discussing introducing a mechanism to suspend trading on the foreign currency market if there were sharp moves in the exchange rate. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)