MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has to act in line with broader economic policy, the bank’s First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Tuesday while explaining monetary policy in parliament.

Tulin also said that macroeconomic data for April was worrisome. He said inflation had passed its peak, but was still not encouraging. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)