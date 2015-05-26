Russian central bank says hopes for further cuts to key rate

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - A first deputy governor of the Russian central bank, Dmitry Tulin, said on Tuesday that he hoped the bank would be able to continue cutting its key interest rate.

While explaining the central bank’s monetary policy in parliament, Tulin also said the central bank was worried that cuts to the key rate would not be reflected in lower lending rates from banks.

Tulin manages monetary policy at the central bank, which has already cut its main lending rate by 450 basis points this year as the economy slides into recession. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)