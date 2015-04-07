FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank: mid-term inflation goal in danger if key rate cut sharply now
April 7, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank: mid-term inflation goal in danger if key rate cut sharply now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank could not meet its goal of reducing inflation to 4 percent by the end of 2017 if it sharply cuts its key interest rate now, a senior official at the bank said on Tuesday.

Alexei Simanovsky, first deputy governor of the central bank, told a banking conference: “If one speaks about very sharply cutting the key rate now, then I fear we won’t reach the horizon of both 9 percent (in a year’s time), never mind 4 percent at the end of 2017.” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

