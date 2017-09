MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that it and the Finance Ministry had not conducted forex market interventions on Dec 23.

The central bank publishes its interventions data with a time lag.

It has spent over $80 billion defending the rouble this year, and the Finance Ministry last week started selling leftover foreign currency on its accounts to support the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)