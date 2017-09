MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had sold $650 million worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 13 on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. The bank did not make any currency interventions on its own behalf, the data showed. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)