MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it had sold 680 million roubles ($10 million) worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 27 on behalf of the Finance Ministry. It did not make any interventions on its own account.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag of two working days. ($1 = 68.4410 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)