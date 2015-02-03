UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank sold forex worth $690 mln for Finance Ministry on Jan 30

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $690 million worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 30 on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

The central bank, which did not carry out any interventions on its own account, releases its intervention data with a lag of two working days.

The Finance Ministry has been selling foreign exchange regularly since Dec. 17, when it announced that it would begin selling around $7 billion remaining in its treasury accounts, citing the rouble’s “undervalued” level.

But Friday’s forex sales by the ministry where significantly larger than usual. On the previous day the central bank had sold $5 million on behalf of the ministry.

The central bank unexpectedly cut its main lending rate by two points on Friday, causing the rouble to weaken and prompting speculation that the bank may have intervened to soften the negative market reaction.

Since Dec. 18 the Finance Ministry has sold $3.92 billion through the central bank, including $2.34 billion in January, central bank data showed. The central bank has made no sales on its own account since mid-December. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov, Writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)