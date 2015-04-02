FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank: excessive debt burden could slow investment
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank: excessive debt burden could slow investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - An excessive debt burden could not only spur investment but also hinder it, Russia’s central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

“In general, the decline in investment is associated with high interest rates,” Nabiullina told an investment conference.

“The availability of credit for investment financing of the economy is very important, ... but an excessive debt burden may not only stimulate development, encourage investment, but could also slow investment.”

Capital investment, or investment in firms’ tangible goods such as buildings and infrastructure, fell by 6.5 percent year-on-year in February, according to the latest available data from the Federal Statistics Service.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.