MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it would start lending money in hard currencies to companies and banks willing to put their foreign loans as collateral.

It said the move would help stabilise the rouble as well as help Russian firms refinance foreign loans. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Dmitri Zhdannikov; Writing by Dmitri Zhdannikov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)