Russian c.bank sees oil price of $50 a barrel in base case - Yudayeva
February 10, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank sees oil price of $50 a barrel in base case - Yudayeva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will base its monetary policy on an average oil price of $50 a barrel in its baseline scenario, the bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told journalists in Istanbul on Tuesday.

In December, the central bank said it saw the oil price in its baseline scenario at $80 a barrel between 2015 and 2017. The bank also drafted a stress scenario in which the oil price averaged $60 a barrel, however. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

