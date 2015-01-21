Russia c.bank says key rate decision based first of all on controlling inflation

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday that it first of all takes into account controlling inflation when it makes its decisions on its key interest rate.

The bank also said it would be willing to lower its key rate if there were a stable trend of falling inflation and inflation expectations.

When taking its next key rate decision on Jan. 30, the bank said it would also take into account the current situation in the economy and forecasts for its develeplment. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lidia Kelly)