Russian central bank says risks to economic growth to continue
March 13, 2015

Russian central bank says risks to economic growth to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that recent economic data showed the balance of risks remains skewed towards an economic slowdown.

Nabiullina told a press conference that the bank expects a rapid economic recovery only in 2017 when gross domestic product growth may exceed 6 percent, after falling some 1.0-1.6 percent in 2016. The bank earlier predicted a 3.5-4.0 percent contraction in 2015.

She added that the central bank expects some $100 billion to $110 billion in net capital outflows this year and that the rouble is currently undervalued by about 10 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
