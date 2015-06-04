FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia cbank head says cannot say "how big the cut" in key rate at next meeting
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Russia cbank head says cannot say "how big the cut" in key rate at next meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that she cannot say “how big the cut” in the bank’s key rate will be at the next policy meeting on June 15.

“We will be making our decision on June 15 and evaluating a whole range of factors,” she told journalists at the sidelines of a banking forum in Russia’s city of St. Petersburg.

“I cannot say in advance, what the level of rates will be, how big the cut.”

She also said that the rouble is now more or less in equilibrium, but added the central bank will make decisions on intervening in its trade based on market conditions.

Nabiullina also added that the central bank’s interventions in the foreign exchange market do not contradict the principles of the rouble’s floating exchange rate regime. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.