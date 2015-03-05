Russia c.bank not interested in keeping key rate very high - first deputy gov

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is not interested in keeping its key interest rate very high and still takes into account the outlook for inflation in its rate decisions, First Deputy Governor Alexei Simanovsky said on Thursday.

The central bank will meet on March 13 to decide on its key rate, the one-week minimum auction repo rate. At its last meeting in January, the bank unexpectedly cut the rate by 200 basis points to 15 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)