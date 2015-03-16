FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cbank's key rate still "very high" - cbank's first dep governor
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 16, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russian cbank's key rate still "very high" - cbank's first dep governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Monday that the bank’s key rate, now at 14 percent, is still “very high”.

The central bank cut this rate by 100 basis points from 15 percent on Friday.

“We understand that the reduction in the key rate of the central bank is directed as a whole at increasing the availability of banking credit to the real sector of the economy,” Tulin told a conference.

“But we understand that, nonetheless, 14 percent is still a very high rate.” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

