FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Russian central bank cuts key rate to 12.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 30, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Russian central bank cuts key rate to 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped letter ‘r’ in ‘central’ in headline)

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank cut its main lending rate by one-and-a-half percentage points on Thursday, responding to a rally in the rouble and signs that inflation has peaked.

The bank reduced its one-week minimum auction repo rate to 12.5 percent, a larger cut than the one-point reduction predicted by a majority of analysts. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.