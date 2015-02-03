FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian cenbank considers further relaxation of banking sector regulation
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank considers further relaxation of banking sector regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is considering further relaxing regulation of the banking sector to ease burden on banks pressured by Western sanctions and an economic slowdown, a first deputy governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

Alexei Simanovsky, the first deputy governor, told journalists that the bank was considering temporarily relaxing rules affecting how banks calculate the risks associated with certain consumer loans with high interest rates.

Russian banks’ cost of financing and loan-loss provisioning jumped last year, hurting their profits and eroding their capital as their access to Western markets is restricted due to sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.