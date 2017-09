MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it would offer a maximum amount of $5 billion at a 30-day dollar repo auction later in the day.

The central bank has expanded the amount of foreign currency it makes available to banks as a result of a deficit of forex liquidity linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)