Russia's cenbank: FX repo rate rise not aimed at limiting rouble strength
April 20, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's cenbank: FX repo rate rise not aimed at limiting rouble strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday its decision to raise rates for foreign exchange repos was not aimed at limiting rouble strength but prompted by a “normalisation” of the market and a reduced threat to financial stability.

The central bank said earlier it would raise its rates for foreign exchange repos as of April 21 by LIBOR plus 2.5 percentage points for one-year repos and by LIBOR plus 2 percentage points for one-week and 28-day repos. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

