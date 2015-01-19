FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank offering $17 bln in forex repos on Monday
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 19, 2015

Russian central bank offering $17 bln in forex repos on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is offering up to $17 billion in foreign currency repos on Monday, with $7 billion offered in one-month repos and $10 billion in one-year repos, it said on its website on Monday.

The one-month repos will have a minimum interest rate of 0.668 percent and the one-year interest rate will have a minimum interest rate of 1.1099.

The central bank has recently begun offering forex loans to banks on a regular basis to address a shortage of foreign currency linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting By Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

