UPDATE 1-Russian cenbank raises reserve requirements to cut forex exposure

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it was raising minimum reserve requirements for banks’ foreign liabilities by 1 percentage point to 5.25 percent, effective from April 1.

The bank said in a statement that the measure is aimed at discouraging growth of foreign exchange liabilities. The increase does not apply to obligations to individuals.

As weak oil and sanctions have hit the rouble currency, the central bank has taken drastic measures, including hiking the benchmark interest rate in December 2014 to 17 percent. The rate is now 11 percent.

The rouble traded at its strongest level of 2016 on Friday, supported by higher oil prices, but at 72 per dollar it was still some 50 percent lower than in most of 2014.

The central bank has started tightening its regulations to contain risks related to foreign currency exposure in the Russian banking system, and has already asked banks to set aside more capital against retail forex loans.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Reuters last month that forex risks should be lowered and that the bulk of banking loans in Russia should be in roubles.