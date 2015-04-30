FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian reserves rise to $353.5 bln in latest week - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian reserves rise to $353.5 bln in latest week - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds c.bank explanation for rise)
    MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and forex
reserves rose by $3 billion in the week to April 24 after
Russian banks returned more foreign currency to the central bank
than they received via forex repo operations, the central bank
said in a statement.
    The central bank provided the following figures for its gold
and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars):
     Latest week        353.5
                      
     Previous week      350.5
                      
     End-2014           385.5
                      
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander
Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.