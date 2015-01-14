Russian central bank replaces monetary policy head

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank replaced its head of monetary policy on Wednesday following criticism over the bank’s failure to halt the rouble’s sharp decline late last year.

Dmitry Tulin, a technocrat who has been working on-and-off at the central bank since 1978, will replace Ksenia Yudayeva, who has been the focus for criticism over the bank’s defence of the rouble.

Tulin has been a deputy chairman at the bank since 2004 and will become a first deputy chairman in charge of monetary policy, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S.-trained Yudayeva, who joined the bank in late 2013, will retain the title of a first deputy and will be responsible for financial stability, analysis and economic forecasting as well as the bank’s international policy. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)