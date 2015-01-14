FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank sees rouble firming in Q1 or early Q2
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 14, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank sees rouble firming in Q1 or early Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble is likely to firm in coming months and start returning to its equilibrium later on, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Yudayeva, speaking at an economic forum in Moscow, said she saw the rouble firming later this quarter or at the beginning of the next one.

She added that most of the drop in the Russian currency and the oil, the country’s main exports, has already taken place.

She also said it was necessary to curb inflationary expectations first before easing monetary policy. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
