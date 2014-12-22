FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank to bail out Trust Bank with up to $530 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said it would will provide a mid-sized bank to with up to 30 billion roubles ($530 million) to stop it going bankrupt, in the first bailout of its kind during the current rouble crisis.

The central bank’s Deposit Insurance Agency, responsible for managing crisis-hit lenders, would also take over supervision of Trust Bank as of Monday, it said in a statement.

In all Russia’s banking sector, under increasing pressure from a plummeting rouble and western sanctions over Ukraine, could get a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles under a new law being prepared by the government.

The central bank will soon choose a leading investor for bailing out Trust Bank, which is likely to be one of the country’s major banks, it said.

$1 = 56.4600 roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
