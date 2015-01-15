FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian central bank says suspects ex-owners of Trust bank of asset stripping
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 15, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank says suspects ex-owners of Trust bank of asset stripping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday former shareholders and managers at Trust Bank were suspected of asset stripping by lending to shell companies, forcing the state to bail out the mid-sized lender.

“The reason for Trust bank’s financial difficulties was the actions of the former owners and management of the bank, which had been going on for a long time,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The use of lending ‘schemes’ to clients who were not engaging in real economic activity as well as financing investment projects that did not generate cash suggest asset stripping from Trust bank.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Maria Kiselyova, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.