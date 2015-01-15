Russian central bank says suspects ex-owners of Trust bank of asset stripping

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday former shareholders and managers at Trust Bank were suspected of asset stripping by lending to shell companies, forcing the state to bail out the mid-sized lender.

“The reason for Trust bank’s financial difficulties was the actions of the former owners and management of the bank, which had been going on for a long time,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The use of lending ‘schemes’ to clients who were not engaging in real economic activity as well as financing investment projects that did not generate cash suggest asset stripping from Trust bank.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Maria Kiselyova, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)