Russian cenbank says measures aimed at faster rouble rate stabilisation

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian central bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday the bank’s additional measures to ensure financial stability were aimed at balancing demand and supply on the foreign exchange market.

In an emailed statement, Yudayeva said in order to ease concerns over approaching debt payments by Russian companies, the bank would provide additional foreign currency funds.

“These measures are intended to balance supply and demand on the foreign exchange market, which will help stabilise the rouble rate more quickly.” (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)