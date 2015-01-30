FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interest rate cut in Russia evidence of economic chaos - White House spokesman
January 30, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Interest rate cut in Russia evidence of economic chaos - White House spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An unexpected move by Russia’s central bank to cut its main interest rate shows continued chaos in the country’s economy, some of it due to Western sanctions related to the Ukraine crisis, a White House spokesman said Friday.

“There are specific and clear economic costs associated with President (Vladimir) Putin’s expedition into eastern Ukraine,” spokesman Josh Earnest told a daily briefing.

“We’re hopeful that as these costs mount it will prompt president Putin to re-evaluate his strategy,” Earnest added. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler)

