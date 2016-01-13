FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia could raise state debt but must factor in macro stability - central bank
January 13, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Russia could raise state debt but must factor in macro stability - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia could theoretically increase its state debt, but anything over 25-30 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) would harm macroeconomic stability, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy central bank governor, told an economic forum that the central bank’s main task was to stabilise the Russian economy amid external shocks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

