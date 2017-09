MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - International credit and debit card company Mastercard has stopped serving bank cards being used in Crimea, RIA news agency quoted the company as saying on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, competitor Visa Inc said it could no longer support bank cards in Crimea, following U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this month. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)