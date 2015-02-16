FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moldova has sold $210 mln from reserves in 2015 to support lei - central bank head
February 16, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Moldova has sold $210 mln from reserves in 2015 to support lei - central bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Moldovan central bank has spent $210 million from foreign currency reserves since the start of 2015 to support the struggling lei currency, central bank chief Dorin Dragutanu told Reuters on Monday.

The amount is almost half of the $420 million the bank spent in the whole of 2014 to defend the lei, which is at an all-time low against the dollar as a result of economic fallout from a currency crisis in Russia and the conflict in Ukraine.

He said reserves stood at $1.95 billion as of mid-February, down from $2.195 billion on Jan. 1. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

