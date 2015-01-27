FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit rating decisions "politically motivated" - Kremlin spokesman
January 27, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Credit rating decisions "politically motivated" - Kremlin spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Tuesday decisions taken by credit rating agencies were politically motivated, after U.S. agency S&P downgraded Russia’s sovereign credit rating to below investment grade.

“They (ratings decisions) are politically motivated, and consequently it’s unlikely that wise companies can and should take them into account,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

