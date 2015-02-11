Russian minister says 2015 budget deficit seen at 3.8 pct of GDP

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that the country’s budget would run a deficit this year of around 3.8 percent of gross domestic product, based on new macroeconomic forecasts recently released by his ministry.

Ulyukayev also told journalists that according to the new forecasts, Russia’s budget revenues would be 2.34 trillion roubles ($35.5 billion) lower in 2015 than the amount foreseen in the state budget passed last year. ($1 = 65.9120 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)