FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Economy Ministry sticks to forecast of 3 pct GDP decline in 2015
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Russian Economy Ministry sticks to forecast of 3 pct GDP decline in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry expects that the country’s economy will shrink by 3 percent this year and grow by 2.3 percent next year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

The forecasts, which are used for budget planning, are based on the assumption that the oil price will average $50 per barrel this year, rising to $60 next year and $80 by 2018, he said.

The growth and oil price forecasts are in line with ones previously announced by Ulyukayev and contained in draft budget plans earlier this month. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.