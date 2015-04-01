Russian Economy Ministry sticks to forecast of 3 pct GDP decline in 2015

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry expects that the country’s economy will shrink by 3 percent this year and grow by 2.3 percent next year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

The forecasts, which are used for budget planning, are based on the assumption that the oil price will average $50 per barrel this year, rising to $60 next year and $80 by 2018, he said.

The growth and oil price forecasts are in line with ones previously announced by Ulyukayev and contained in draft budget plans earlier this month. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)