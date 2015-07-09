FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia net capital outflow falls to $20 bln in Q2
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia net capital outflow falls to $20 bln in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, context)

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - The net capital outflow from Russia fell in the second quarter to $20.0 billion, according to estimated balance of payments data published by the central bank on Thursday, pointing to a stabilisation in financial conditions.

The outflow figure was slightly lower than the $21.9 billion outflow recorded in the same period a year earlier but 38 percent less than in the previous quarter, when the outflow was $32.5 billion.

Russia saw record outflows of $154.1 billion in 2014 as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict exacerbated a slump in investment and a collapse in oil prices hurt Russia’s export earnings.

The central bank expects this year’s capital outflow to be around $90 billion.

Russia’s current account surplus amounted to $19.2 billion in the second quarter, the central bank estimates showed, also lower than the $28.9 billion recorded in the first quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.