Russia net capital outflow at $20.0 bln in Q2 - c.bank

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia saw a net capital outflow of $20.0 billion in the second quarter of 2015, according to estimated balance of payments data published by the Russian central bank on Thursday.

That was lower than the $32.5 billion capital outflow in the first quarter.

The surplus on Russia’s current account amounted to $48.1 billion in the first half of the year and $19.2 billion in the second quarter, the central bank estimates showed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)