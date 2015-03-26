Russia could approve Schlumberger acquisition of Eurasia Drilling stake - anti-monopoly head

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s governmental commission on foreign investment has considered Schlumberger’s request to buy a 45 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling, and a positive decision is possible, the head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said on Thursday.

“In principle it’s possible that the deal will have a positive decision, but only if several conditions are observed,” Igor Artemyev said.

Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia’s most active oilfield services company. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)