UPDATE 1-Schlumberger could get approval for Russia's Eurasia Drilling stake - regulator

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s governmental commission on foreign investment has considered a request by oil services giant Schlumberger to buy a 45 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling and a positive decision is possible, the head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said on Thursday.

“In principle it’s possible that the deal will have a positive decision, but only if several conditions are observed,” Igor Artemyev said.

Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia’s most active oilfield services company.

Artemyev said Russian officials would meet Schlumberger during the next 10 days to discuss conditions for the deal’s approval. These included “entirely standard conditions - the defence of state secrets”, he said.

Russia is also concerned about complications that could arise from potential international sanctions impeding the activity of investors operating in Russia, Artemyev said.

He said that one of Russia’s likely demands, if sanctions were imposed which prevented the company operating, would be that Schlumberger would have to sell the stake in Eurasia Drilling to a Russian investor. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)