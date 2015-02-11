FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt negotiating exemption from Russia wheat export tariffs -minister
#Industrials
February 11, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt negotiating exemption from Russia wheat export tariffs -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Egypt is negotiating with Russia to be exempted from wheat export tariffs, Cairo’s trade and industry minister said on Wednesday, after a Russian delegation led by President Vladimir Putin visited Egypt this week.

Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour said in a press release that he had agreed with Russia’s agriculture minister to send a delegation of experts to visit Moscow “in the next few weeks to negotiate a trade agreement that ensures the supply of specific quantities of Russian wheat to Egypt” and that excludes Egypt from having to pay Russian export tariffs.

Egypt, the second-largest buyer of Russian wheat, has been hit by Moscow’s curbs on grain exports as the Kremlin seeks to cool domestic prices amid an economic crisis.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely

