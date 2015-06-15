FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister warns Western firms over future cooperation
June 15, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Russian minister warns Western firms over future cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - A Russian minister warned Western energy companies on Monday that they would be frozen out of energy cooperation with Moscow if they take “politically motivated decisions”, an apparent reference to sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

RIA news agency quoted Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi as saying such firms would be left “overboard”. The economic sanctions over Ukraine have forced major Western energy companies to suspend cooperation on a number of projects. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
