Russia may raise funds on global debt market in 2016 - minister

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia may raise funds on the global debt market in 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

“Now the yield on our Eurobonds is very decent. Therefore we will take a look, next year perhaps, and we will access the market,” he told reporters.

He added that Russia is considering issuing $7 billion in bonds, similar to previous amounts in years when Russia tapped the market. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)