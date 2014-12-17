FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission concerned about Russian economy
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission concerned about Russian economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission is worried about recent developments in Russia and has no interest in seeing the country’s economy hobbled, a Commission official said on Wednesday.

“We are all watching the economic developments in Russia with concern,” the official said at a briefing in Berlin ahead of a summit of European Union leaders that starts on Thursday in Brussels.

“No one has an interest in Russia falling into a deep depression,” added the official, who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke)

