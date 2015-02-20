UPDATE 1-Russia not considering fertiliser, metals export curbs-deputy PM

(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to impose export tax on fertilisers and metals, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday, calming concern large exporters would be hit by state efforts to cool prices.

Some ministries have suggested export curbs after the rouble slump encouraged exports and inflated domestic prices.

Russia’s government has not looked at imposing a tax on fertiliser exports, Dvorkovich, who is in charge of Russia’s main industrial sectors, told reporters in Moscow.

“This question is not being discussed,” he said.

The government also has no plan to restrict the export of metals, Dvorkovich said.

The Agriculture Ministry has lobbied for a tax on fertiliser exports in an attempt to help the farming sector. Any tax move could hit the world’s top potash producer Uralkali and fertiliser firms Phosagro, Acron, Eurochem and Uralchem.

The Industry and Trade Ministry has proposed limiting exports of steel and non-ferrous metals scrap. Several large steel producers, including Severstal, Evraz, NLMK and MMK, have publicly stated they were against this measure.

Russia's non-ferrous metals sector includes Norilsk Nickel , the world's second largest nickel producer, and aluminium giant Rusal.