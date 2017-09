MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s government has not discussed imposing a tax on fertiliser exports, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

The government also has no plan to impose an export tax on metals, Dvorkovich, who is in charge of Russia’s key industrial sectors, told reporters in Moscow. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)