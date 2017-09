MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to discuss energy cooperation with the CEO of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, during their meeting later on Wednesday.

Novak also told reporters both planned to discuss the Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 project. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)